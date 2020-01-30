30 Jan 2020

ACLED Regional Overview – Southeast Asia (19 - 25 January 2020)

Report
from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
Published on 30 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (136.67 KB)

In Southeast Asia, key developments last week included: civilian deaths from shelling in Myanmar; separatist violence in Thailand amid renewed peace talks; a conviction in a racial discrimination case that sparked ongoing violence in Indonesia; and large-scale labor protests in Myanmar and Indonesia.

Shelling in Myanmar led to the deaths of two Rohingya women in Rakhine state last week. The military and the United League of Arakan/Arakan Army (ULA/AA) blamed each other for the deaths. Continuous shelling during the conflict in Rakhine state has led to many civilian deaths over the past year. Meanwhile, clashes between the military and the Palaung State Liberation Front/Ta’ang National Liberation Army (PSLF/TNLA) continued last week in northern Shan state. Clashes between the two groups reached a high in the last two months of last year in the wake of the PSLF/TNLA’s involvement in an attack on the military’s Defense Service Technological Academy in the Mandalay region (Irrawaddy, 15 August 2019).

Separatist violence was reported in Thailand with clashes between suspected separatists and state forces in Yala and Pattani provinces. The clashes come as Thai government officials met with the main separatist group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani (BRN), in Malaysia in an effort to restart peace talks around the ongoing violence in the deep south. Another meeting is being planned for March (Bangkok Post, 22 January 2020).

In Indonesia, a clash between the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) and Indonesian state forces was reported in Papua. Disorder in Papua and West Papua increased in 2019 after racial taunts set off deadly rioting in the region. Last week, those involved in the racist abuse towards Papuan students in East Java were convicted in the first such racial discrimination case in the country (UCA News, 23 January 2020).

In the Philippines, clashes were reported between state forces and armed Islamist groups as well as communist rebels. Further, a paramilitary group, Alamara, destroyed the walls around the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) in Davao City, which has been housing displaced Lumad villagers. The UCCP is a group that has been “red-tagged”, or accused of connection with communist groups, in the past (Rappler, 26 January 2020).

There were significant labor protests in Indonesia and Myanmar last week. In Indonesia, thousands demonstrated against the omnibus bill which is viewed as pro-business and unfavorable towards labor (Reuters, 20 January 2020). In Myanmar, in the industrial townships of Hlaingthayar and Shwepyithar, large demonstrations were held by factory workers calling for an increase to the minimum wage.

Finally, in Cambodia, a former Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) member was assaulted in Phnom Penh. In Vietnam, it was reported that a detained environmental activist had been subject to an assault while in detention.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.