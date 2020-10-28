3W Analysis - COVID-related projects in Rakhine State

The MIMU 3W as of 28 August 2020 brings together information on the countrywide activities of 213 agencies. The MIMU 3W is, in effect, a 5W in that it collects data on Who is implementing What, Where, When and for Whom.

This 3W round included, for the first time, a question asking whether agency initiatives are COVID-focused, mainstreaming COVID or not COVID related. This brief report summarizes the responses received for Rakhine-based activities. It focuses only on Projects Under Implementation (not those reported as planned or completed).

It should be recognised also that the situation is fluid in terms of implementation due to issues relating to agencies’ access to deliver this support as well as the growing number of displaced persons in Rakhine State.

Some level of COVID-related activity was reported in all Rakhine Townships, including in 91% of the village tracts/towns and in 84% of the 46 camps.

COVID Specific activities – those introduced specifically to address the COVID pandemic - were reported by in 12 of the 17 Townships in Rakhine as implemented by 15 of the 86 agencies in Rakhine (17%), all of them NGOs and UN agencies. COVID specific activities are most frequently in Health and Protection, and less frequently in Livelihoods, WASH, Education and Peace Building / Conflict Prevention sectors. The majority focus on IDPs and/or IDPs and Host Communities (10 agencies).

The COVID specific activities were reported in 81 village tracts/towns, with the most widespread activities in Sittwe and Ponnagyun.

At camp level, COVID specific activities were reported in 39 camps across 4 sectors, most frequently in Protection and Livelihoods.

COVID Mainstreamed activities are those which had been integrated in other initiatives/sectors, and were reported by 33 of the 86 agencies in Rakhine, mostly NGOs and UN agencies (28 agencies), and mainstreamed in 17 different sectors, most frequently in Health (15 agencies) followed by WASH, Protection, Nutrition and Livelihoods activities. COVID-mainstreamed activities were more common in humanitarian activities (33 projects).

COVID-mainstreamed activities were underway in all 17 Rakhine Townships, with the largest number of implementing agencies in Sittwe township (19 agencies), followed by Maungdaw, Buthidaung, Rathedaung, Mrauk Oo and Pauktaw (10-14 agencies in these townships).

These activities were reported in 779 village tracts/wards and over 2,500 villages. Mainstreaming was most widespread in Health activities (710 VTs), followed by Nutrition (130), Agriculture (115), Livelihoods and WASH activities. At camp level, COVID mainstreamed activities are mainly in Protection and Livelihood sectors, and

At camp level, COVID mainstreamed activities were reported in 40 camps through 184 project initiatives, most frequently in Nutrition, Health, Protection, Education, and WASH sectors.

Projects which are not COVID-related

Development focused activities were more likely to be reported as not being COVID-related, however this may relate to interpretation of the question and it is not clear how many of these included some level of COVID-related activities (dissemination of prevention messages etc).