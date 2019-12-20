2020 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan: Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2020, Issued December 2019

PEOPLE IN NEED: 0.99 M

PEOPLE TARGETED: 0.85 M REQUIREMENT (US$): 216.3 M

2020 Humanitarian Response Plan

This Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) provides a framework for coordinated, needs-based and prioritized humanitarian action in Myanmar in 2020. It has been developed by the Myanmar Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), under the leadership of the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC), based on the 2020 Myanmar Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and a comprehensive analysis of response capacities. It sets out the humanitarian component of a broader engagement by the United Nations (UN) and its partners in Myanmar which spans relief, recovery, peace-building and longer-term development activities.

This HRP recognizes the primary role of the Government of Myanmar in the initiation, organization, coordination, and implementation of humanitarian assistance within the country. The overarching goal of the HRP is to ensure that the physical and mental wellbeing of people affected by conflict or disasters in targeted locations is improved, minimum living standards are ensured, durable solutions in line with international standards are achieved wherever feasible, and respect for the rights of affected people is enhanced.

Geographically, the HRP focuses primarily on Kachin, Shan, Rakhine, Chin and Kayin states, where humanitarian needs are most acute and urgent. The HRP estimates that slightly more than US$216 million will be required to provide relief assistance and protection services to approximately 848,000 people until the end of 2020.

This HRP prioritizes the provision of life-saving assistance and protection for the most vulnerable crisis-affected women, men, boys and girls, and programmes to ensure equitable access to essential humanitarian services, without discrimination, on grounds of sex, gender, ethnicity, religion, abilities, age or other factors. It seeks to contribute to durable solutions to internal displacement in line with international protection standards. The HRP also seeks to strengthen the resilience of communities and contribute to efforts to address vulnerabilities and underlying structural issues, in partnership with development and peacebuilding partners. It also aims to increase communities' resilience to potential future shocks and to enable links between humanitarian action and longer-term development efforts. The HRP includes activities to build national and local capacities to prepare for and respond to natural hazards and other emergencies. In all aspects of its work, the HCT is committed to ensuring that humanitarian action in Myanmar is carried out in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

Strategic Objective 1: The physical and mental wellbeing of 847,000 people affected by conflict or disasters in targeted states is improved and respect for their rights is enhanced in 2020 Humanitarian organizations will support efforts to ensure that displaced people and crisis-affected women, girls, boys and men are able to live in safety and with dignity; reduce their morbidity and mortality through adequate access to life-saving services; contribute to the protection of civilians from violence and abuse by reducing exposure to harm, mitigating its negative impact and responding to protection needs; advocate for full respect for the rights of individuals in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law and support durable solutions in line with international standards wherever feasible.

Strategic Objective 2: Living standards of 844,000 people affected by conflict or disasters in targeted states are improved and their resilience is strengthened in 2020. Humanitarian organizations will support efforts to ensure that crisis-affected women, girls, boys and men have equitable access to essential services and livelihoods opportunities; strengthen community resilience and national capacities to prepare for and respond to future emergencies.