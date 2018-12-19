2019 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan: January - December 2019

Foreword by the humanitarian coordinator

While much of Myanmar’s population continues to benefit from the ongoing process of political and economic reforms, there are close to one million people who remain in need of emergency assistance and protection as a result of ongoing crises in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan. In addition, despite significant progress and investments in disaster risk reduction, millions of people in different parts of Myanmar face the ever-present risk of natural disasters in one of Asia’s most disaster-prone countries.

The aim of the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan is to assist the Government in ensuring that these emergency needs are met and that, as the political transition in the country continues, not one single man, woman or child is left behind.

The response plan sets out the framework within which the United Nations and its partners will respond to the humanitarian assistance and protection needs of crisis-affected people in Myanmar. The plan has been jointly developed by members of the Humanitarian Country Team in Myanmar, in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders including Government counterparts, local civil society, representatives of affected communities including the Rohingya, development actors, donors and others.

The Humanitarian Country Team recognizes that humanitarian action is one critical component of a broader, long term engagement that is needed to address the wide range of humanitarian, development, human rights and peace-building challenges in Myanmar in a holistic fashion.

To this end, the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan is aligned with other key documents and strategies that aim to enhance coherence and complementarity across these sectors, such as the Final Report and Recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State (August 2017) and the Strategic Framework for International Engagement in Rakhine (April 2018).

The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan is based on information from many different sources, including the Government, national institutions, United Nations agencies, international organizations and local civil society partners engaged in humanitarian response. The overall funding requested for the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan is US$202 million, to assist approximately 941,000 vulnerable, crisis-affected people. The plan is based on the information available at the time of writing. If there are significant new developments in the coming months, or if new information becomes available that requires an adjustment in the assumptions and planning figures, the plan will be revised accordingly.

The plan is part of a broader engagement by the United Nations and its partners to ensure that all people affected by conflict, violence, insecurity and/or natural disasters have access to the protection and assistance they need, with a particular focus on vulnerable people including women and children, the sick, the elderly and people with disabilities.

The Humanitarian Country Team is committed to providing needs-based humanitarian assistance and protection, in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and without any adverse distinction based on region, ethnicity, religion or citizenship status.

Humanitarian partners remain committed to working with the Government and local authorities, as well as with a broad range of humanitarian and development actors, to address needs over the coming year. We look forward to supporting strengthened national capacities to prepare for and respond to humanitarian emergencies.

Finally, I would like to thank all those donors and partners who continue to support our collective efforts to address humanitarian needs in Myanmar. Your continued support is vital to ensure that vulnerable, crisis-affected people get the humanitarian assistance and protection that they need.

Knut Ostby

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, ad interim