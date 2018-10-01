The 2018 Indonesian Tsunami, a catastrophe further reminded, preparedness is not too early to be forgotten rather a day to day business in Myanmar, Head of ECHO Yangon

Yangon, 01 October 2018 A better prepared institutions and systems in Myanmar would help the communities to be better prepared and resilient. ECHO is committed to support the preparedness activities and also proud that joined the efforts of Myanmar government in building emergency preparedness through the MCCR Consortium. The head of ECHO Mrs. Clementina CANTONI joined the launch of the Safe hospital project at the Yangon General Hospital this morning. Humanity and Inclusion as the member of the Myanmar Consortium of Community resilience will support the Yangon and Mandalay General Hospitals in reviewing the Mass Causality Management. The project funded by European commission humanitarian aid will focus on facilitating better capacity building of hospital staff for better preparedness and response, Updated MCM plan according to the local context and identified risks, Development of multidisciplinary spinal cord protocol and established communication pathway between hospital and different stakeholders who are responsible for disaster preparedness and response. Delivering the opening remark, the Medical superintendent of the Yangon General Hospital Dr. Daw Yin Yin Myint said the MCM plan reviewed recently is a good exercise supported by the project and retreated the need to further efforts and commitment towards making emergencies manageable through stronger capacities built. Yangon general hospital is the largest government health facility with 2000 beds and an emergency department in Yangon and handling an average of 500 emergency patients a day. Senior staff of the hospital and Representatives from Regional Health Department, Department of Disaster Management, Department of Social Welfare, general Administrative Department, Fire Brigade Myanmar Red Cross, Charity Ambulance Services Provider, Person with Disable Organization and Traffic Police also attended the launch. A project steering committee was established to further support the implementation of the project and provide guidance in quality and coordination. The European Union-funded Myanmar Consortium for Community Resilience has been supporting DRR and resilience-building initiatives with coastal and urban communities in high-risk areas of Myanmar since 2012.

