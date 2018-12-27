100 Myanmar migrant workers return from Thailand

A total of 100 Myanmar migrant workers who were detained in Thailand for various reasons while working in southern Thailand were brought back to Kawthoung under the arrangement of the authorities of the two countries.

Local authorities in Kawthoung welcomed 82 men and 18 women who returned by boat through Ranong, Thailand.

The authorities including police, immigration and labour officers provided necessary assistance to them and staff of the health department gave medical care to them.

The migrant workers are from Taninthayi, Yangon, Bago and Magway regions, Mon, Rakhine, and Chin states. After scrutinizing them to ensure they are free of drugs, not linked to terrorism, not involved in making counterfeit Kyat notes, not carrying weapons or explosive materials, not criminals, they were brought back to their homes.