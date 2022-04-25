Zambezia Province CCCM Situation Report, Tropical Cyclone Ana and Gombe (April 2022)

Background

Zambezia province is located in central Mozambique, and the majority of the province's districts were severely impacted by Cyclones Ana and Gombe.

According to the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), Cyclone Ana impacted 24,930 Households (120,763 individuals) and Cyclone Gombe affected 15,690 households (71,942 individuals) in Zambezia province. The INGD has prioritized aid to five of Zambezia province's affected districts. Nicoadala was ranked first in terms of severity, followed by Namacurra, Morrumbala, and Maganja da Costa, with Lugela District being classified last in terms of severity. The purpose of this report is to provide an update on the response to households impacted by Cyclone Ana and Cyclone Gombe in Zambezia province.