World Bank Supports Inclusive Human Capital Development in Poverty-Stricken Northern Mozambique

WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 — The World Bank approved a $100 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) in support of the Investing in Inclusive Human Capital Development Project, which aims to improve inclusive access to effective basic social services for the most vulnerable populations in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa in Northern Mozambique.

“This is an important undertaking by the government, which we are wholeheartedly supporting given the situation of the population in the project’s target areas,” noted Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, and Seychelles. “The overall goal is to educate, empower and enable current and future generations in vulnerable settings to accelerate inclusive growth, reduce extreme poverty, and mitigate the risks of conflict.”

The project will target 32 districts across the provinces, accounting for more than 93 percent of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the north of the country, which are at risk of conflict and the most exposed to climate shocks.

“This operation proposes a decentralized multi-sectoral approach with high-impact interventions in education, health, and social protection for local and vulnerable communities. It will strengthen institutions and systems for human capital development that have been damaged or destroyed and support the transition from emergency response to restoration,” said Humberto Cossa, Senhor Health Specialist, and the project’s task team leader.

With a focus on expanding inclusive access to education, the project will invest in schools and health services with the goal of improving their accountability and quality by instituting scorecards and expanding the existing Direct Budget Support to School (Apoio Directo as Escolas).

“The project will ensure that the children of IDPs are enrolled and retained in schools and invest in life skills through vocational training. Support at the primary education level will focus on girls, given existing gender gaps in both educational outcomes and opportunities,” added Lucia Nhampossa, World Bank Education Specialist, and the project’s co-task team leader.

In addition to expanding productive social protection interventions for IDPs and host communities, the project will provide cash transfers to vulnerable populations to help mitigate the impact of shocks, build resilience through increased food security, and support diversified livelihoods income generation activities.

This project will contribute to the achievement of government’s strategies to build resilience in conflict-stricken areas, as well as its Five-Year Program 2020-2024. This operation is aligned with the World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Mozambique FY17-21, especially on its focus on human capital development, as well as the need to support Mozambique’s recovery from the recent cyclones and conflict.

