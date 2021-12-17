World Bank support helps strengthen and expand Mozambique’s social protection system

WASHINGTON, December 16, 2021 — The World Bank approved today a $167.5 million grant in support of the Government of Mozambique’s Social Protection and Economic Resilience Project, which aims at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the social protection system in Mozambique. Of the project’s total amount, $41 million is provided by a multidonor trust fund composed of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kindgom, Sweden, and Netherlands, while the remaining comes from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA)*.

“This is a much needed operation for Mozambique, given the country’s vulnerability to conflict, extreme weather events, COVID-19, and other factors,” noted Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

The project addresses the need to build a social protection system focused on the poorest families to effectively improve living conditions and increase resilience from shocks. “Mozambique has made progress in building a social protection system, and it is time to enhance its impact on the poor and vulnerable in the most efficient way,” added Edmundo Murrugarra, Senior Social Protection Economist and the project’s task team leader. “This is why this operation brings together the three largest social protection programs to improve synergies and help create a critical pathway out of extreme poverty.”

“The project draws on local and global experiences to expand social protection among families with children, strengthen human capital, and boost women’s economic empowerment,” added Samantha Zaldivar Chimal, Social Protection Specialist and the project’s co-task team leader.

“Additionally, this operation will allow the sector access to emergency financing to swiftly respond to climate, health, and economic shocks. Social protection for as part of an emergency response, known as adaptive social protection, helps mitigate the impacts of shocks and strengthens households’ resilience through livelihood activities.” said Jordi Gallego-Ayala, Social Protection Specialist and the project’s co-task team leader.

This project will contribute to the achievement of the government’s National Strategy for Basic Social Security 2016-2024, and its Five-Year Program 2020-2024. This operation is aligned with the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Mozambique FY17-21,especially its focus on human capital and the need to support Mozambique’s recovery from recent cyclones and the pandemic.

* The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $458 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $29 billion over the last three years (FY19-FY21), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks

