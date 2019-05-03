World Bank Scales Up Emergency Support for Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe in the Wake of Cyclone Idai

$700 million in support for storm-hit countries

MAPUTO, Mozambique, May 3, 2019 – The World Bank today announced that it has mobilized over half a billion dollars in new resources to help people in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe affected by the assessed impact of Cyclone Idai.

The World Bank is activating the International Development Association (IDA) Crisis Response Window (CRW) to provide up to $545 million in total for the three affected countries. This is in addition to nearly $150 million in resources that have recently been made available from existing projects. Together, total World Bank support to the three countries’ recovery reaches around $700 million. The World Bank is also working with Mozambique and Comoros to assess and respond to the newest development—Cyclone Kenneth.

“Cyclone Idai caused catastrophic damage earlier this year that affected millions of people, and this tragedy has been compounded by Cyclone Kenneth,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass, following a tour of Beira’s affected areas. “The World Bank Group is working closely with our partners to help the population recover from these terrible storms, build back stronger than before, and improve countries’ resilience to natural disasters.”

Mozambique, the country hardest hit by the cyclone, will receive $350 million in CRW financing to re-establish the water supply, rebuild damaged public infrastructure and crops, and support disease prevention, food security, social protection, and early warning systems in the impacted communities.

For neighboring Malawi, the CRW will provide $120 million in financing to restore agricultural livelihoods, reconstruct priority infrastructure, and support disease surveillance.

In addition, the World Bank intends to provide an exceptional allocation of up to $75 million to select UN agencies to support the people of Zimbabwe also affected by Cyclone Idai. Funds will go toward a harmonized multi-sector livelihood support and recovery operation focused on social welfare and community interventions.

President Malpass was in Mozambique as part of his first official trip as head of the organization. Prior to Mozambique, Malpass travelled to Ethiopia and Madagascar to visit several World Bank Group-funded projects; meet with government leaders, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders; and hear from beneficiaries and local partners.

PRESS RELEASE NO: 2019/074/AFR Contacts

Washington Aby Touré +1 (202) 473-8302 akonate@worldbank.org

Maputo Rafael Saute +(258) 21482944 rsaute@worldbank.org

Harare Cheryl Khuphe + (263) 4 76333211 ckhuphe@worldbank.org