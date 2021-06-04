World Bank Injects $115 Million to Boost Covid-19 Vaccination in Mozambique [EN/PT]

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 ---The World Bank approved today a $100 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* and a $15 million grant from the Global Financing Facility (GFF) in support of Mozambique's efforts to expand its current COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The funds will be utilized to acquire, manage, and deploy COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen national health systems' preparedness and capacities, as well as to ensure continuity of essential health services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

"The social and economic hardships faced by millions of Mozambicans due to the pandemic are simply too great. I could not emphasize enough the importance of vaccination, and I urge everyone eligible for the vaccine to get it whenever available," notedIdah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, and Seychelles. "Taking into consideration the current market supply shortages, this operation will help the country gain access to vaccines in close interaction with international facilities such as the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, COVAX, and others."

The project will fund the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines and supplies needed for vaccine delivery and distribution, including dilutants, syringes, and other medical supplies. It will also support vaccine logistics, including cold chain inputs, storage, and transportation as well as training community health workers in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while promoting demand and access to essential health services. Additionally, this will support key institutions in Mozambique's immunization system.

"*This operation will enable the purchase of approximately seven million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the single largest contribution for Mozambique's vaccination efforts thus far. This will provide coverage for approximately twenty percent of the eligible population," *addedMiguel Angel San Joaquin Polo, Senior Health Economist and the operation's task team leader.

*"Other areas of support under this operation include communication campaigns to build trust, reduce vaccine hesitancy, and improve access to reliable information," added Courtney Price Ivins, Health Specialist, and the project's co-task team leader. "We'll also support accountability mechanisms and surveillance systems to track vaccines to their points of distribution." *

"*The Global Financing Facility (GFF) is pleased to partner with the Government of Mozambique to support the integrated rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines while also ensuring access to essential health services," said Monique Vledder, Head of Secretariat, GFF. "The government's leadership on investing in the health of women, children and adolescents while building strong health systems is critical to boost COVID-19 recovery."*

This operation is in line with the country's priorities, as outlined in the government's COVID-19 National Preparedness and Response Plan as well as the National Plan for Vaccination against COVID-19. This operation complements other World Bank support to the pandemic response in Mozambique.

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response

The World Bank, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries respond to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19. This includes $12 billion to help low- and middle-income countries purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, andtreatments, and strengthen vaccination systems. The financing builds on the broader World Bank Group COVID-19 response, which is helping more than 100 countries strengthen health systems, support the poorest households, and create supportive conditions to maintain livelihoods and jobs for those hit hardest.

The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 75 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.5 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $18 billion over the last three years, with about 54 percent going to Africa.

The Global Financing Facility (GFF) is a multi-stakeholder partnership hosted at the World Bank that supports countries with the world's highest maternal and child mortality burden and financial needs. The GFF use small amounts of grant financing linked with larger amounts of WB IDA/IBRD to catalyze a country-led process to target the most effective interventions for women, children and adolescents including on sexual and reproductive health, nutrition and helping to build resilient and equitable health. Since the GFF was founded in 2015, partner countries have made significant progress to improve maternal and child health.