WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 22: 27 - 2 June 2019; Data as reported by 17:00; 2 June 2019

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 72 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:

Anthrax (probable) in Lesotho

Vaccine derived poliovirus type 2 (environmental sample) in Cameroon

Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Cholera in Zambia

Chikungunya in Congo.

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.

Major issues and challenges include: