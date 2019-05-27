27 May 2019

WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 21: 20 - 26 May 2019; Data as reported by 17:00; 26 May 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 26 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.65 MB)

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 73 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:

  • Anthrax outbreak in Guinea
  • Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Humanitarian crisis in Central African Republic
  • Humanitarian crisis in Nigeria
  • Yellow fever in Uganda.

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.

Major issues and challenges include:

  • The humanitarian crises in both Central African Republic and North East Nigeria continue, with healthcare delivery disruption through directly targeted attacks or as a result of collateral damage. Healthcare staff, partners and local authorities continue to provide care in these insecure environments and should be commended. However, increased support from the local and international community in terms of both human resources, interventions to improve security measures, as well as funding, is much needed to ensure the appropriate humanitarian assistance is provided to the affected populations.

  • Cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) continue to be confirmed in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at an alarming rate, with security problems and community resistance a continuing problem. The announcement this week of a new UN Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator to oversee the coordination of international support for the Ebola response and ensure that appropriate security and political measures are in place to enable the Ebola response is a positive move. Working to support the Government in strengthening political engagement and operational support to negotiate access safely to communities in all areas and increase support for humanitarian coordination will be key to controlling the outbreak.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.