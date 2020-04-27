When the unprecedented becomes precedented: Learning from Cyclones Idai and Kenneth

Foreword

Zürich, April 2020

What you hold in your hands, or more likely read digitally on your device, is our latest post-event review, helping society to learn from disasters and build more resilient communities for the future. It is our most collaborative and extensive post-event review yet, covering multiple hazards including flash floods, landslides, riverine and coastal flooding, and wind damage from two successive, devastating cyclones – Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth – in three countries in South East Africa – Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. I want to thank our Alliance partners for their dedication and for working so well together to deliver this complex analysis. I also want to express my deep gratitude for the collaboration and dialogue with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and to the many interviewees and volunteers who gave us their time and shared their expertise and insights with us.

During the background research and fieldwork preparation which began in late 2019, I listened to a radio program that called the devastation left behind in Mozambique by Idai and Kenneth the “forgotten disaster”. Forgetting such an event is frightening, considering that millions of people were then and continue to be in dire need of immediate humanitarian aid and longer-term support to reduce existing risk, protect lives, and build livelihoods. Even more frightening were the moments when I realized how myopic our view can be, depending on where we live and work and which sectors we support. Traditionally, in January the insurance industry looks at and publishes reports on the events from the past year and provides detailed statistics about the sustained losses. Headlines from costly events in the “developed” world, and mostly from the northern hemisphere, dominated the 2019 review, and even there, insured losses were only about one-third of the total. Idai and Kenneth were a mere footnote – although Idai alone had been, by far, the largest humanitarian disaster caused by a natural hazard event in all of 2019!

Our report shows that good progress had been made by Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe in recent years, both to manage the initial response and to support early recovery. In particular, we found many examples of where these countries have successfully learned from past events and made changes which reduced the scale of impacts from Idai and Kenneth. Nonetheless, we also found that so much more can and still needs to be done to truly embed proactive disaster risk management and resilience-building in current policies, practices, and budgeting. We saw that prioritizing and funding resilience-building and disaster risk reduction (DRR) efforts should be an integral part of humanitarian response and follow-on development programming.

These approaches are still too separate and would profit from synergies and integration. We also saw a critical need to better incorporate climate change adaptation thinking and action in a region that is already suffering from increasing droughts, floods, and cyclones. We are very much aware that this is contested and discussions on roles and responsibilities of these sectors immediately follow bringing up this topic. On the other hand, some of our interviewees were very clear that this is an untapped opportunity that we need to work on better and harder, and that we owe it to those who suffer from our failing to do so. The people most impacted by Idai and Kenneth are still suffering more than one year after landfall – the visits and discussions with people in the camps near Buzi have been burnt into my memory and left me with yet another sense of urgency to act.

There are many interconnected issues that we identified during our work and that we try to represent in a mind map in this report. Some may not be surprising, such as the importance of end-toend early warning systems that lead to the desired action of an end user, or the connection between critical health infrastructure and the containment of disease outbreak – a major success we found.

But some of them are more difficult to discuss, particularly those that are politically sensitive. The term resettlement is politically charged.

Discussing and planning resettlements on the ground, particularly when it comes to moving entire village populations, calls for nuance. We recognize these sensitivities and try to accurately reflect the information, challenges and ideas we heard while keeping in mind the local context and caveats – such topics also highlight the limitations of the written word, as a dialogue can explain some of this so much better.

Hence, as with many similar projects that aim to support resilience building, this post-event review should neither be seen as a stand-alone assessment nor as finished with the publication of this report. This main report should just be taken as a stepping stone to further discuss these key insights and recommendations. Indeed, we have already released several additional complementary products, including a series of topic- and audiencespecific policy briefs that you can find on our dedicated website

. We hope these pieces will inform future DRR programming discussions. The Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance itself is eager to support and implement these ideas, lessons and recommendations not just in Africa but in our global community programs.