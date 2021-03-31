WFP's response to clashes in northern Mozambique

PEMBA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is working around the clock to assist people in need following the latest outbreak of violence in Palma town, Cabo Delgado Province, northern Mozambique. The brutal attacks have left thousands of people fleeing their homes in Palma and in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

WFP has ramped up assistance and aims to reach up to 50,000 people affected by the attacks.

Below is an operational update: