WFP provides food assistance for four hundred thousand affected by conflict in Cabo Delgado despite increased insecurity and limited funding

MAPUTO – Thousands are at risk from serious hunger and malnutrition in Cabo Delgado as humanitarian operations face shortage of US $108 million and the number of people forced to leave their homes has risen to 565,000, according to the Government of Mozambique.

WFP is currently assisting up to 400,000 people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces with an in-kind monthly family food basket of 50 kg of cereals, 5 liters of oil and 10 kg of dried beans and lentils. WFP also provides cash-based assistance where local markets are functioning, allowing families to choose which basic needs to meet (food items and hygiene kits) through redeeming value vouchers of 3600 MZN (equivalent to about 50 US $) per month. This food basket ensures least 81% of the daily kilocalorie needs of displaced families, and contributes to preventing already traumatized and vulnerable families from falling victim to exploitation or employing negative coping mechanisms for survival.

WFP resources are stretched and may be forced to reduce or halt vital food assistance to conflict-affected people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa over the next three months. This not only raises concerns around food security and health risks resulting from malnutrition but also could create tensions within host communities.

“Internally displaced persons are especially vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19 because they are crowded together in camps, host families’ backyards and outdoors with no or inadequate shelter, health services and access to clean water and sanitation. Thousands of children and adolescents who lost their parents and close family need our protection and care”, said WFP Country Representative in Mozambique, Antonella D’Aprile.

WFP currently requires US $10.5 million per month to provide food assistance to 750,000 people (500,000 IDPs and 250,000 from host communities) affected by the conflict in northern Mozambique. To ensure humanitarian food assistance for the next 12 months, WFP needs US $ 132,4 million, of which only US $24,4 million have been secured as of late December 2020. Without sufficient funding, the food supply will be compromised.

With resources more than ever needed to help us save lives, “It is incredibly timely to join efforts now and protect the food and nutrition security and livelihood of Mozambicans - men, women, adolescents, and children - impacted by armed attacks, Cyclone Kenneth and the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Antonella D’Aprile.

If resources are available and access is granted, WFP is able to move cargo and its humanitarian workforce, by road, sea and air, to provide humanitarian life-saving assistance assist to at least 750,000 IDPs and host community members per month.

