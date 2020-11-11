WFP Nutrition and HIV programming in Tete, Zambézia & Nampula, October 2020

WFP supports the Ministry of Health to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) within the PRN in 38 districts across six provinces, among them Cabo Delgado,

Manica, Nampula, Sofala, Tete and Zambézia. This brief covers the provinces of Tete, Zambézia and Nampula, as separate briefs exist for the remaining provinces.

The main activities supported by WFP in all provinces for MAM treatment are:

• procurement and delivery of specialized nutritious foods;

• capacity strengthening of government health staff at provincial and district levels;

• monitoring and evaluation