WFP Nutrition and HIV programming in Sofala, October 2020

MAM TREATMENT PROGRAMME - PRN

WFP supports the Ministry of Health to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children under five years of age (CU5) within the PRN in 38 districts across six provinces, among them Sofala. A total of 113 heath facilities in 11 districts of Sofala are covered by WFP: Beira, Búzi, Caia, Chemba, Cheringoma, Chibabava, Dondo, Gorongosa, Machanga, Muanza and Nhamatanda.

The main activities implemented by WFP are

• procurement and delivery of specialized nutritious foods;

• capacity strengthening of government health staff at provincial and district levels;

• monitoring and evaluation; and

• demand generation