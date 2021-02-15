WFP Nutrition and HIV programming in Sofala, January 2021

Activity: National Programme for Nutrition Rehabilitation (PRN) Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme and community-based demand generation Donor: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) [UK]

MAM TREATMENT PROGRAMME - PRN

WFP supports the Ministry of Health (MISAU) to treat acute malnutrition in pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and MAM in children under five (CU5) within the PRN in 35 districts across six provinces, among them Sofala. A total of 113 heath facilities in 11 districts in Sofala are covered by WFP: Beira, Búzi, Caia, Chemba, Cheringoma, Chibabava, Dondo, Gorongosa, Machanga, Muanza and Nhamatanda.

The main activities implemented by WFP are:

• procurement and delivery of specialized nutritious foods;

• capacity strengthening of government health staff at provincial and district levels;

• monitoring and evaluation; and • demand generation.