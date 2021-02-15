WFP Nutrition and HIV programming in Manica, January 2021

Activity: National Programme for Nutrition Rehabilitation (PRN) Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme and community-based demand generation Donor: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) [UK]

MAM TREATMENT PROGRAMME - PRN

WFP supports the Ministry of Health (MISAU) to treat acute malnutrition in pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and MAM in children under five (CU5) within the PRN in 35 districts across six provinces, among them Manica. A total of 27 health facilities in four districts of Manica are covered by WFP:

Sussundenga, Mussorize, Macossa and Tambara.

The main activities implemented by WFP are:

• procurement and delivery of specialized nutritious foods (SNF);

• capacity strengthening of government health staff at provincial and district levels and;

• monitoring and evaluation.

Manica's seasonal spikes in malnutrition were compounded by the impact of tropical cyclone Idai in March 2019. Following the cyclone, a widespread deficiency of vitamin B3 caused an outbreak of pellagra, a disease characterised by 'the four Ds' - dermatitis, diarrhoea, dementia and death. In reponse, WFP supported people suffering from pellagra with SuperCereal. SuperCereal was also given to everyone in their households as a preventative measure.