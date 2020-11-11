WFP Nutrition and HIV programming in Cabo Delgado, October 2020

MAM TREATMENT PROGRAMME - PRN

WFP supports the Ministry of Health to treat acute malnutrition in pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children under five years of age (CU5) within the PRN in 38 districts across six provinces, among them Cabo Delgado. A total of 64 health facilities in 11 districts of Cabo Delgado are covered by WFP: Balama, Ibo, Macomia, Mecúfi, Meluco, Metuge, Muidumbe, Namuno, Nangade, Pemba city and Quissanga.

The main activities implemented by WFP are:

• procurement and delivery of specialized nutritious foods;

• capacity strengthening of government health staff at provincial and district levels;

• monitoring and evaluation; and

• demand generation