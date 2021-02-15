WFP Nutrition and HIV programming in Cabo Delgado, January 2021

MAM TREATMENT PROGRAMME - PRN

WFP supports the Ministry of Health (MISAU) to treat acute malnutrition in pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and MAM in children under five (CU5) within the PRN in 35 districts across six provinces, among them Cabo Delgado. A total of 54 health facilities in eight districts in Cabo Delgado are covered by WFP: Balama, Ibo, Mecúfi, Meluco, Metuge, Namuno, Nangade and Pemba city.

The main activities implemented by WFP are:

• procurement and delivery of specialized nutritious foods (SNF);

• capacity strengthening of government health staff at provincial and district levels;

• monitoring and evaluation; and

• demand generation.