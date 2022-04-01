Mozambique
WFP Mozambique Situation Report #4 Cyclone Gombe (30 March 2022)
In Numbers:
- 736,015 people affected
- 5 provinces affected
- 6,981 people displaced
- 4 temporary transit centers
- 151,462 houses damaged or destroyed
- 469 schools damaged or destroyed
- 143,904 students impacted
- 91,177 ha of crop fields lost
- 69 health centers damaged or destroyed
Highlights:
- In Zambezia province, WFP distributed 7-day rations to people in transit centers in close coordination with the National Institute of Disaster Risk Reduction (INGD) and supported by the local community.
- In Zambezia, INGD and WFP delivered aid to 8,760 people in the districts of Nicoadala, Quelimane, Mocuba and Maganja da Costa.
- In Maganja da Costa, WFP and partners faced logistics challenges to deliver assistance to the most isolated communities in the Administrative Post of Nante. Roads and bridges are still collapsed, complicating access for WFP vehicles with the food.
- WFP is now mobilizing resources to assist with 30- day return rations to people leaving transit centres and returning to their places of origin in Zambezia and Nampula Provinces in coordination with INGD.
- The return rations will cover 94% of the daily calorie needs, with 50 kg of rice or maize meal, 20 kg of beans, 5L of vegetable oil and 175 g of salt.
- WFP has mobilized its protection team to the field to increase the protection of communities assisted, identify risks as well as to inform communities about their rights and raise awareness about the emergency interagency hot line ‘Linha Verde 1458’.