WFP Mozambique Situation Report #3 Cyclone Gombe (22 March 2022)

In Numbers

488,570 people affected

5 provinces affected

23,408 people displaced

52 temporary transit centers

105,051 houses damaged or destroyed

469 schools damaged or destroyed

143,904 students impacted

91,177 ha of crop fields lost

69 health centers damaged or destroyed

Highlights

In Zambezia province, WFP started the distribution of 7-day rations to people in transit centers in close coordination with the National Institute of Disaster Risk Reduction (INGD).

WFP plans to reach 8,760 people in Zambezia total with lifesaving food assistance. It already delivered to 2,725 people in Nicoadala and 2,645 in Quelimane District.

Next distributions will be in Mocuba and Mangaja da Costa.

In Zambezia, WFP is also mobilizing resources to assist with 30-day return rations to people leaving transit centres and returning to their places of origin. The return rations will cover 100% of the daily calorie needs, with 50 kg of rice, 20 kg of beans, 5L of oil and 175 g of salt.

In Nampula, WFP is complementing INGD food stocks to cover displaced people in temporary transit centres.