Mozambique
WFP Mozambique Situation Report #3 Cyclone Gombe (22 March 2022)
Attachments
In Numbers
488,570 people affected
5 provinces affected
23,408 people displaced
52 temporary transit centers
105,051 houses damaged or destroyed
469 schools damaged or destroyed
143,904 students impacted
91,177 ha of crop fields lost
69 health centers damaged or destroyed
Highlights
In Zambezia province, WFP started the distribution of 7-day rations to people in transit centers in close coordination with the National Institute of Disaster Risk Reduction (INGD).
WFP plans to reach 8,760 people in Zambezia total with lifesaving food assistance. It already delivered to 2,725 people in Nicoadala and 2,645 in Quelimane District.
Next distributions will be in Mocuba and Mangaja da Costa.
In Zambezia, WFP is also mobilizing resources to assist with 30-day return rations to people leaving transit centres and returning to their places of origin. The return rations will cover 100% of the daily calorie needs, with 50 kg of rice, 20 kg of beans, 5L of oil and 175 g of salt.
In Nampula, WFP is complementing INGD food stocks to cover displaced people in temporary transit centres.
WFP Supply Chain team is support INGD logistics assessments in Nampula with staff and resources. WFP is supporting maritime access to administrative post of Lunga with the provision of fuel for boats.
Situation Update
Cyclone Gombe made landfall 50 km south of Ilha de Mozambique on 11 March, hitting areas affected by Tropical Storm Ana.
Extreme rainfall in the past 7 days caused additional flooding in Central Sofala (in urban areas of Beira and southern Buzi river basin) and in areas already affected by Cyclone Gombe in Zambezia (Quelimane, Nicoadala, Namacurra Mangaja da Costa).
Further damage is expected on roads and crops in these areas.
Rainfall is forecast to reduce in the following 7 days; river water levels are expected to recede in the impacted areas.
The national main road EN1 was damaged, cutting off access to the north of the country, which created challenges to transport humanitarian assistance from northern to central provinces and vice-versa.
In total, more than 1,008 km of roads are damaged or destroyed in the affected areas.
The Indian Ocean continues to gather favourable conditions for the formation of new tropical storms. Hence, the cyclone season is likely to be over only in late April.
Cyclone Gombe caused the destruction of more 91,177 ha of crops. The Government alerts for the probability of a food shortage of 2 to 5 months.