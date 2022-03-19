WFP Mozambique Situation Report #3 Cyclone Gombe (19 March 2022)

In Numbers

448,800 people affected

5 provinces affected

20,957 people displaced

44 temporary transit centers

88,443 houses damaged or destroyed

469 schools damaged or destroyed

143,904 students impacted

67,752 ha of crop fields lost

41 health centers damaged or destroyed

Highlights

Ongoing rainfall still presents a significant risk of flooding in the coming week.

The destruction of 67,752 ha of crop fields raises the alert for a high probability of food shortage in the near future.

In Zambezia, WFP will assist 8,616 people in transit centers with 7 day- food rations.

WFP’s response

WFP is also mobilizing to assist people who return to their areas of origin in coordination with the National Institute of Disaster Risk Management (INGD).

In Nampula, WFP is also mobilizing to assist people in transit centers in coordination with INGD.

WFP will resume food distributions to displaced people in Corrane resettlement site as soon as road access is granted.

WFP is supporting INGD with humanitarian staff and resources to provide food to people most affected and logistics support to search & rescue and relief operations if needed.

WFP has resources to assist 48,500 people with a 7-day ration in transit centres and a 30-day return ration.