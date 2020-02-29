WFP Mozambique Situation Report #22, February 2020

Highlights

WFP funding shortfall for assisting drought-affected southern provinces, food insecure pockets in the central provinces and conflict-affected IDPs in Cabo Delgado stands at USD 90.7 million.

In Numbers

2.5 million people in need (HRP, September 2019)

2 million people in need of food assistance (IPC, July 2019)

6 provinces affected by the cyclones and 03 provinces affected by drought

675,144 people in cyclone, floods and drought affected provinces were assisted by WFP in February 2020

Situation Update

• Food insecurity concerns in the South (Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo provinces) prevail due to three consecutive drought seasons, and in Cabo Delgado province, due to a combination of insecurity causing displacement of populations and adverse weather conditions. The current rainy season performance in the south was below average and according to the food security outlook for April 2020, it is anticipated that most districts will be in IPC phase 3 as result of the drought (according to FEWS NET) and the end of the lean season food assistance.

• In February, WFP provided food assistance to 675,144 people in Mozambique. WFP had reported pipeline breaks for central provinces of Sofala, Manica and Zambezia with 606,780 people receiving half-rations for oil and cereals in February. In March, an estimated 105,500 people are to receive half-rations and 497,025 people will not receive food assistance.

• Most partners engaged in agricultural livelihood, finalized the seeds and tool distributions related to the main agricultural campaign and have been conducting post-distribution monitoring in targeted communities.

• A CERF request for USD 7 million was submitted by ICCG in Maputo to CERF Secretariat out of which USD 1.9million for food security (USD 1.6million for food assistance and USD 0.3 million for livelihoods). Feedback from CERF secretariat being awaited.

• Idai one-year anniversary: several media and donor missions were carried out in Sofala province in February and constituted an opportunity to raise awareness on the remaining needs and funding shortfalls. WFP issued a global press release on the situation to mobilize international attention.

Situation in Cabo Delgado:

• Major challenges are related with access to some areas in Cabo Delgado Province, due to rain and high level of rivers, affecting access to some health facilities.

There are a few health facilities of Quissanga, Macomia and Muidumbe districts that ceased working.

• Nutrition: since September 2019, WFP is implementing an emergency response programme in the districts of Ibo, Macomia, Meluco, Metuge and Quissanga, in partnership with the local health authorities (SDSMAS), Pathfinder International and Social Communication Institute (Instituto de Comunicação Social - ICS). On 17-18 February, a seminar took place in Pemba to evaluate the progress of the programme and defining next steps for implementation in view of the current challenges due to instability in the province.

• FSC: Cluster coordination restarted for Cabo Delgado. The major constraints are linked to insecurity and logistics access. Insecurity is causing new waves of population displacements. It is estimated that around 150,000 people are displaced from their areas of origin. The poor state of roads and bridges have created logistics challenges in delivering food assistance, which is affecting food distributions.

• FSC cluster submitted a request for CERF funding under a multisectoral arrangement for USD 1.9 million for Cabo Delgado (USD 1.6 million for food assistance and 0.3 million for livelihoods). A rapid response plan for Cabo Delgado is being elaborated following the submission of the CERF request for 400,000 People in Need (PIN). The FSC component of the response plan will target 245,000 people with an estimated budget of USD 10.8 million (USD 9.3 million for food assistance for 170,000 people for 6 months and USD 1.5 million for livelihoods during the winter season).