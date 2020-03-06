WFP Mozambique Situation Report #21, January 2020

Highlights

WFP’s funding shortfall to cover needs in food insecure pockets in cyclone, drought and conflictaffected areas for the next six months stands at USD 48 million.

Situation Update

• The second phase of the recovery intervention started in November 2019 and will cover the full lean season (November 2019 - March 2020). In total, WFP aims to assist approximately 1.3 million beneficiaries in Cyclone Idai and Kenneth-affected areas with recovery with FFA (Food Assistance for Assets) in the central and northern provinces, and the drought response in the south.

• The Food Security Alert (FEWSNET) published in January 2020 highlights that Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes persist in most southern and central provinces. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) persists in parts of Tete and in conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado. These outcomes are expected to persist until the end of the lean season in March. In the southern provinces, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes will likely emerge in April as planned humanitarian assistance comes to an end and households face a third consecutive poor harvest season. The recovery may be slower in areas affected by 2019 cyclones due to severe weather, which may translate in a prolonged lean season.

• Despite advocacy efforts, financial resources mobilized for the on-going lean season response are insufficient to cover needs until the end of March 2020 and the food security situation in Mozambique remains alarming as consequence of climate related disasters (cyclones, floods, strong winds and drought) and human-induced events.

• WFP’s funding shortfall for the next six months stands at USD 48 million. Owing to the shortfall, WFP food assistance will be partially discontinued or interrupted in several central provinces at the end of February 2020. Food rations will be further and gradually reduced from March onwards. Within the reductions, conflict-affected Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and cyclone-affected living in accommodation centers will be prioritized to continue receiving food assistance.

• WFP issued two appeal letters to the donor community in mid-February highlighting food security needs and funding requirements for the prevention and treatment of Pellagra (Vitamin B3 deficiency). • A food security assessment jointly conducted by the Government of Mozambique and partners is planned to take place in March 2020 to evaluate the food security situation country-wise.