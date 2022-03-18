WFP Mozambique Situation Report #2 Cyclone Gombe (18 March 2022)

In Numbers

448,800 people affected

5 provinces affected

20,957 people displaced

44 temporary transit centers

88,443 houses damaged or destroyed

469 schools damaged or destroyed

143,904 students impacted

67,752 ha of crop fields lost

41 health centers damaged or destroyed

Highlights

• In Zambezia, WFP will assist 8,616 people in transit centers with 7 day- food rations.

• The destruction of 67,752 ha of crop fields raises the alert for a high probability of food shortage in the near future.

• Ongoing rainfall still presents a significant risk of flooding in the coming week.

Situation Update

• Cyclone Gombe made landfall 50 km south of Ilha de Mozambique, near the districts of Mongicual and Mossuril on 11 March, hitting areas affected by Tropical Storm Ana.

• Residuals of Cyclone GOMBE are still bringing rains and moderate winds in coastal areas of Zambezia. It should definitively dissipate in the afternoon of 18 March over Malawi.

• Rainfall in the next 7 days is forecast to central and Northern Sofala and southern Zambezia.

• In the next 72h, a significant increase in water levels is expected of Buzi, Pungoe, and Zambezi rivers. Other rivers in coastal areas of Nampula and Zambezia will see their levels reduced.

• Forecast of urban flooding in Beira, Dondo and Quelimane

• Current flooding in Nicoadala, Mangaja da Costa, lower Namacurra districts (Zambezia Province), and in Nacala Porto and Monapo District (Nampula).

• The Indian Ocean gathers favorable conditions to the formation of new tropical storms. Hence, the cyclone season is likely to be over only in late April. A low-probability new tropical depression closer to Madagascar.

• Access remains difficult in Mongincual, Liupo, and Angoche in Nampula province.

• Ilha de Moçambique remains without power.

• The impact of Cyclone Gombe is becoming clearer as assessments are being conducted by INGD supported by WFP and other partners. Due to access constraints, WFP expects complete results to be available midnext week.