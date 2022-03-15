WFP Mozambique Situation Report #1 Cyclone Gombe (15 March 2022)

In Numbers

580,000 people potentially impacted

100,400 people affected

5 provinces impacted

11,629 people displaced in

25 temporary transit centers

Highlights

• The impact of Cyclone Gombe will become clearer as assessments are carried out by INGD, WFP and partners.

• The destruction of crops by Gombe is expected to be more extensive than by Tropical Storm Ana.

• The Government alerts for the probability of food shortage lasting two to five months.

• Ongoing rainfall presents a significant risk of flooding in the coming weeks.

Situation Update

• Cyclone Gombe made landfall 50 km south of Ilha de Mozambique, near the districts of Mongicual and Mossuril on 11 March, with winds up to 185 km/h, hitting areas affected by Tropical Storm Ana in January 2022.

• As of 14 March, Cyclone Gombe lost intensity and has dissipated.

• Extreme rain is forecast to continue over the next two weeks in Zambezia, Sofala, Manica and Tete provinces, with high probability of floods in Licungo and Zambezia river basins and in South-East Tete.

Moderate probability of floods in Buzi river basin.

• The Indian Ocean is gathering favourable conditions for the formation of new tropical storms. A moderaterisk new tropical storm forming in the eastern part of the Indian Ocean could head towards Madagascar in 7 to 10 days.