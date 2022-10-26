WFP Mozambique – Food Price Bulletin September 2022, Research Analysis and Monitoring (RAM) Unit

Key highlights

❖ The purchasing power1 of Mozambicans is struggling to get back to the pre-Ukraine crisis period. In January 2022 in fact, it reached a high of 4.16 Kg reflecting an improvement following the Covid-19 pandemic shock and with the Ukraine crisis it plumbed down to less then 4Kg in April 2022.

❖ White maize prices increased in September 2022 compared to August 2022 except for Inhambane and Zambézia provinces. Overall white maize prices decreased in the second quarter, possibly because of good production this year.

❖ The price of three (3) food commodities - cassava (+4.3 percent), maize white (+8 percent) and cowpeas (+20 percent) - experienced an increase in September 2022 compared to August 2022 prices. Cassava and Cowpeas remain on the rise and kept higher compared to March 2022 and even September 2021. This is highly likely to impact the food security status especially the most vulnerable households.

❖ Vegetable oil price in September presents the highest annual increase in all provinces when compared with last year,with an overall national annual increase of +33 percent. In the last six months also a considerable increased is noticeable (+12.2 percent). However, in the last month a decrease of a paltry 1.9 percent has been registered which is insignificant to overcome the heightened food expenditure driven by inflation and price hikes.

❖ For main food commodities, Niassa followed by Cabo Delgado, Zambezia, Manica, and Tete showed a higher instability in prices compared to other provinces. This also indicates the need for the diversification of supply channels for Mozambique to tackle the impact on its supply which was heavily dependent on Ukraine, Russia and its neighbouring countries.