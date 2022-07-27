WFP Mozambique – Food Price Bulletin June 2022, Research Analysis and Monitoring (RAM) Unit

Key highlights

• Food prices in May have been highly influenced by the impact of two cyclones during the 2021/22 agricultural season, by severe drought conditions in central and southern provinces and by the global impact of the Ukraine crisis on markets. With the incoming harvest, prices typically decrease in May, hovewer this year, with the combined effect of all these events, we see mixed price trends for different commodities across the provinces of Mozambique.

• The price of four main food commodities combined – rice, cassava, vegetable oil, and brown sugar - shows in May 2022 an increase of almost 4 percent compared to April 2022 and all commodities, except white maize and groundnut, present increase spikes when compared to prices registered in December 2021 (pre-Ukraine crisis).

• The price of white maize shows a decreasing trend in recent months, probably due to higher availability in this season but it is considerably higher than in May last year (+42 percent), when there was higher production1 .

• Vegetable oil prices continue to increase with an overall 42 percent higher price compared to May 2021 and 27 percent higher prices than December 2021. Cabo Delgado has seen the highest increase (161 percent) followed by Zambezia, Niassa, Tete, Sofala and Gaza, respectively.

• Also the price of local brown sugar has increased compared with values recorded in December 2021, in particular in Zambezia, Inhambane and Gaza.

• For main food commodities Niassa followed by Cabo Delgado, Zambezia, Manica and Tete showed a higher variation in prices compared to other provinces.