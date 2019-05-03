WFP Mozambique Flood Response Update, 30 April 2019

In Numbers

1.85 million people affected

4 provinces and 50 districts affected

52,755 people displaced in 52 accommodation centres

1.36 million people received lifesaving food assistance

Overview

• A resettlement process led by the Sofala Provincial Governorate is currently ongoing, aiming at resettling about 15,000 families currently located in accommodation centres in Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda, Buzi and Caia districts. The humanitarian community stands ready to work with the Government of Mozambique alongside the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) to ensure that displaced people are assisted and enabled to rebuild their lives, where these moves are safe, voluntary and dignified. The humanitarian community has endorsed the Guiding Principles that would form the foundation for proposed returns, relocations and resettlements, under the authority of the Government of Mozambique.

• According to the preliminary findings of retail-market assessments conducted by WFP in Beira, Dondo and Nhamatanda districts of Sofala province, all three districts have sufficiently well-developed markets to allow for cash-based transfers (CBT). These findings are instrumental as WFP works to scale up its voucher assistance for the Cyclone Idai emergency response. These three districts were proven to have competitive markets and to benefit from a well-connected network of suppliers.

• OCHA will facilitate a revision of the current Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) to incorporate the Cyclone Kenneth response and additional requirements to support the Cyclone Idai response following multisectoral assessments.

Highlights

• Since 14 March, WFP has assisted 1.36 million people affected by Cyclone Idai in Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia provinces.

• To date, 1,708 humanitarian workers have been registered to access the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster Internet connectivity services.

• Health concerns remain as the province of Sofala has registered 6,716 cholera cases and 20,680 malaria cases as of 27 April.

• As Mozambique now needs to confront the impacts of a second cyclone (Kenneth), WFP has mobilized additional staff, assets and food to support the emergency response. Two helicopters are now positioned in Pemba (Cabo Delgado province). These air assets were previously supporting distributions for Cyclone Idai response from Beira and Harare.

Additional information on WFP’s response to the effects of Cyclone Kenneth can be found here.