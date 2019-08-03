WFP Mozambique: Flood Response Update, 21 June 2019

Highlights

• Since 14 March, WFP has assisted 1.8 million people affected by cyclone Idai (Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia provinces) and cyclone Kenneth (Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces).

• For cyclone Idai, 1,614,872 people have been reached with food assistance.

• Since the beginning of the cyclone Kenneth response, WFP has assisted 231,589 people with regular food rations, and 55,626 people with immediate assistance at the onset, in the disasteraffected districts of Macomia, Ibo, Quissanga, Metuge, Meluco, Pemba (Cabo Delgado) and Erati and Memba (Nampula).

Overview

• The initial Idai emergency response phase is expected to be finalized by the end of June. Planning is ongoing for transition to the next response phase to help foster recovery and resilience of the most vulnerable affected populations who will continue to face food security challenges in the aftermath of the shock.

• In provinces affected by cyclone Idai, Fall Armyworm outbreaks have been reported in numerous locations, which could further impact crop damages and losses.

• A handover ceremony took place with a delegation from the embassy of Japan in Beira on 21 June, in presence of the Governor of Sofala, the Ambassador of Japan and the WFP Country Director, to acknowledge the recent contribution to the Idai response.

• A delegation from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) will conduct a mission in cyclone Idai affected areas from 24 to 26 June.

• On 12 June, the ECHO representative from the Nairobi regional office visited Matemo island, part of the Ibo district that was affected by cyclone Kenneth and observed food distribution activities. The donor representative also received briefings on the operation, coordination with other actors, challenges and way forward, including on the transition to the early recovery phase.

• Last week, the Governor of Cabo Delgado received a briefing on the post-emergency plans and pledged his support to the operation.

• As part of the Kenneth post-recovery preparatory process, a WFP workshop took place on 19-20 June in Pemba to present the early recovery phase. The meeting was well attended and open to current and potential cooperating partners, FAO and other UN agencies, and government officials.

• A story on Mozambican women affected by the cyclones, mainstreaming WFP’s gender approach, has been published on WFP Insight.

• TSF radio interviewed WFP about its cyclone Idai response and can be found here (only available in Portuguese).

• A documentary from ARTE TV showcasing WFP’s response post cyclone Idai, was released and is available in French here.