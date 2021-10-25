WFP Mozambique Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

1,235,871 people assisted in September 2021

2,544 MT of food assistance dispatched

USD 1.7 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 183 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP was able to provide life-saving food assistance to 925,000 people in northern Mozambique in September. Due to limited resources, WFP continues to provide half monthly rations equivalent to 39 percent of the daily kcals.

• To ensure that WFP is reaching the most vulnerable people in Northern Mozambique, it will be implementing a vulnerability-based targeting exercise for IDPs and host communities from October.

• WFP considers that investing in development and livelihood projects is fundamental for the long-term stability and peace in Cabo Delgado.

Thus, in September WFP started a livelihood programme in Balama district and expects to launch new projects in Ibo, Metuge, and Meluco districts.

• WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported nearly 600 passengers from different humanitarian organizations and transported 1.5 mt of light humanitarian relief items.

• WFP needs USD 18.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operation.