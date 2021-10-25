Mozambique

WFP Mozambique Country Brief, September 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

In Numbers

1,235,871 people assisted in September 2021

2,544 MT of food assistance dispatched

USD 1.7 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 183 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP was able to provide life-saving food assistance to 925,000 people in northern Mozambique in September. Due to limited resources, WFP continues to provide half monthly rations equivalent to 39 percent of the daily kcals.

• To ensure that WFP is reaching the most vulnerable people in Northern Mozambique, it will be implementing a vulnerability-based targeting exercise for IDPs and host communities from October.

• WFP considers that investing in development and livelihood projects is fundamental for the long-term stability and peace in Cabo Delgado.
Thus, in September WFP started a livelihood programme in Balama district and expects to launch new projects in Ibo, Metuge, and Meluco districts.

• WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported nearly 600 passengers from different humanitarian organizations and transported 1.5 mt of light humanitarian relief items.

• WFP needs USD 18.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operation.

Related Content