WFP Mozambique Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

3,949 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.1 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 98.7 million six months (October 2020 – March 2021) net funding requirements

627,000 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• Recent weeks have been marked by a continued increase in the sophistication and geographical reach of Non-State Armed Groups’ (NSAG) attacks in Cabo Delgado province, leading to an increase in population displacements and humanitarian needs.

• Around 320,000 people are known to be displaced, out of which some have moved towards Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia provinces.

• In September, WFP assisted 216,564 conflict-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado, 17,804 in Nampula, and 402 in Niassa.