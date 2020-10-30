Mozambique
WFP Mozambique Country Brief, September 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
3,949 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 2.1 million cash-based transfers made
US$ 98.7 million six months (October 2020 – March 2021) net funding requirements
627,000 people assisted in September 2020
Operational Updates
• Recent weeks have been marked by a continued increase in the sophistication and geographical reach of Non-State Armed Groups’ (NSAG) attacks in Cabo Delgado province, leading to an increase in population displacements and humanitarian needs.
• Around 320,000 people are known to be displaced, out of which some have moved towards Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia provinces.
• In September, WFP assisted 216,564 conflict-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado, 17,804 in Nampula, and 402 in Niassa.