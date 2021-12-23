WFP Mozambique Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis

WFP was able to provide life-saving food assistance to 800,000 people in northern Mozambique in November 2021. Due to limited resources, WFP continues to provide half monthly rations equivalent to 39 percent of the daily kcals. The distribution of full rations will be resumed in January 2021, during the peak of the lean season.

To ensure that WFP is reaching the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise covering displaced and host communities.

Acknowledging that development projects are fundamental for the long-term stability and peace in northern Mozambique, WFP has started to gradually transition from life-saving food assistance to recovery and resilience activities. A total of five livelihoods projects are being implemented in six districts of Cabo Delgado and will benefit around 9,000 households (45,000 people), covering both IDPs (80%) and host communities (20%). WFP expects to finish the distribution of agricultural inputs for the main agricultural campaign by midDecember.

In November 2021, the WFP-led United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 707 passengers from different humanitarian organizations and 2.2 mt of light humanitarian relief items to 37 organizations.