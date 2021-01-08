WFP Mozambique Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

7,247 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 142 m six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements, representing 34.6% of total

724,434 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

• Recent weeks have been marked by a continued increase in the sophistication and geographical reach of non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks in Cabo Delgado province, leading to an increase in population displacements and humanitarian needs.

• According to the Government, 565,000 people are known to be displaced in Cabo Delgado, of which some have moved towards Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia provinces.

• In November, WFP experienced delays in resource confirmation, food procurement, and dispatch to Cabo Delgado and Nampula for October and November cycles. The October cycle distributions were only completed during the last half of November, resulting in a delay of November distribution into December 2020. Due to these delays, in November, WFP assisted 322,084 conflict-affected IDPs in Cabo Delgado.

• As part of the lean season response, WFP assisted 394,505 people in 7 different provinces in November.

Social Protection

• In a joint effort to support the most vulnerable people in urban and peri-urban areas who are suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP and UNICEF are working closely with the Government to implement the National Post Emergency Social Protection Programme (PASD-PE) in Moatize district in the Province of Tete, Quelimane City and the districts of Quelimane and Milange in Zambezia Province.

• WFP and UNICEF supported the Government in registering around 17,000 households and 77,000 households in Tete and Zambezia provinces, respectively. This exercise was led by the Instituto Nacional de Acção Social (INAS), and involved local leaders, municipal authorities, civil society and other stakeholders.

• As part of the response to Cyclone Idai in Sofala Province using PASD-PE in Buzi, Maringue, Marromeu and Caia, WFP and INAS Central staff met with the respective district authorities to present the programme for their districts.

• During the same period, WFP supported INAS Central in training its delegation staff in Sofala on the INAS Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM) and WFP CFMs such as Linha Verde, and Protection (of beneficiaries) from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).