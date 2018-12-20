WFP Mozambique Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

335 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 337,644 in cash-based transfers

US$ 6 million net funding requirements for six months (November 2018 – April 2019) representing 64% of total needs

61,031 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• An Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) training took place at the National Emergency Operations Centre (CENOE, Centro Nacional de Operações de Emergência) in Maputo and Pequenos Libombos. The training was part of efforts to build UAS capacity in the National Disaster Management Offices of Mozambique and Madagascar. This training session was built around the ‘Let’s MAP’ module, aimed at ensuring that participants were able to perform mapping flights and process flight data using different software. The training included 28 participants from different government, civil and defense institutions from Mozambique, Madagascar and eSwatini.

• In November 2018, in collaboration with the Natural Disasters Management Institute (INGC), the Cash Working Group (CWG) held a two-day workshop with the participation of government officials, UN agencies, donors and I/NGOs. The aim of the workshop was to explore the feasibility of applying different transfer modalities during emergencies and to advocate for the use of cash in emergencies in Mozambique. Inputs from the workshop will be used to complement the feasibility study on cashbased transfers (CBT) in Mozambique to be presented to the Council of Ministers to seek approval for cash to be considered as a viable transfer modality, where appropriate, in emergencies.

• In Nampula, interactive community radio has been used to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of moderate acute malnutrition, and to encourage community members to seek treatment. Community health workers (CHW), who support demand generation activities for acute malnutrition treatment, participated in the radio programmes to share their knowledge and experiences.

• With the support of SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis Program (RVAA), WFP organized two SETSAN (Secretariado Técnico de Segurança Alimentar e Nutricional) workshops in November for the development of the technical capacity of the National Vulnerability Analysis Committee (NVAC) and training on the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework.