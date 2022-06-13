WFP Mozambique Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

659,403 people assisted in May 2022

4,495 mt of food assistance dispatched

USD 3.8 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 164.5 million six-month (June – November 2022) net funding requirements

Emergency Response

Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis

• In May 2022, WFP provided life-saving food assistance to 299,340 people in northern Mozambique. After 6 months of half ration distributions due to limited resources, WFP was able to distribute full rations – equivalent to 78 per cent of the daily kcals from January to March 2022. This crucially provided people with full rations throughout the ‘lean season’ when needs are greatest. Due to funding constraints and growing needs, however, WFP was again forced to reduce distributions to half rations in April, May and June 2022, and until further funding is confirmed.

• WFP plans to assist 925,825 people with life-saving food assistance in northern Mozambique in the June/July cycle.

• To ensure the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique are reached, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise to prioritize the provision of assistance according to vulnerability instead of displacement status in the context of limited resources. WFP wants to make sure that food assistance is reaching those who need it most while mitigating protection issues and enhancing the transparency of humanitarian assistance.

• To build livelihoods in Cabo Delgado, WFP is supporting 44,000 people with agricultural kits for the 2021/2022 main planting season in 5 districts.

• WFP requires USD 17.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operations. If additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a complete pipeline break is expected in August 2022.

Tropical Cyclone Gombe

• Severe tropical cyclone Gombe made landfall in Nampula province on 11 March. A total number of 736,015 people have been affected as of 27 March in Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete provinces, with overall 63 confirmed deaths and 22,256 displaced people. WFP supports the Government’s needs by providing 30-day return ration kits to 2,775 displaced households in Nampula. In Zambezia, WFP assisted 1,752 households in temporary transit centres and an additional 400 households through the 30-day return food kits. Moreover, between May-July 2022, the recovery phase will cover around 43,000 people who will receive 3-month recovery food assistance complemented with seeds vouchers to revive their livelihoods in Nampula, Zambezia and Tete.