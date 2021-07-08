WFP Mozambique Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

1,055,241 people assisted in May 2021

6,776 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.9 million cash-based transfers made US$ 127.7 m six months (June 2021 – November 2021) net funding requirements, representing 87.9% of total

Operational Updates

• In May 2021, WFP assisted over 712,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Northern Mozambique.

• WFP plans to assist 750,000 IDPs and the most vulnerable members of host communities in the northern provinces.

• WFP requires USD 121 million to be able to continue providing food assistance to the displaced people in northern Mozambique until December 2021 (USD 13.9 million monthly).

Social Protection

• WFP and UNICEF are working with the government to support the implementation of the national Social Protection response to COVID-19 (cash transfers to urban populations). In Tete province, around 14,000 households were registered for assistance. As of the end of May, over 15,000 families have already received the first payments.

• Under the Cyclone Idai Social Protection recovery strategy,

WFP is assisting on behalf of the Government over 12,000 families affected by cyclone Idai in the Province of Sofala.

• WFP plans to assist 475,000 people from 95,000 families under the Direct Social Support Programme (PASD-PE) in response to COVID-19 in the next few months. WFP’s support to the Government-led social protection response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been generously funded by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), Germany (BMZ/KfW) and Canada and is implemented in close collaboration with the Government and other key partners including UNICEF.

School Feeding

• In May 2021, WFP continued the support to school feeding programmes across the country.

• In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Human Development (MINEDH), WFP assisted 125,945 primary school children under the National School Feeding Project (PRONAE).

• Thanks to donations from Canada and from a partnership with the private sector, WFP has provided school meals to additional 67,000 students in Tete and Nampula province.

• Moreover, WFP is also assisting an additional 91,000 students in Cabo Delgado, Manica, Sofala and Zambezia provinces under the emergency school feeding programme funded by the World Bank (Global Partnership for Education) in partnership with UNICEF.