Mozambique
WFP Mozambique Country Brief, March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
1,367,073 people assisted in March 2022
7,168 mt of food assistance dispatched
USD 5.7 million cash-based transfers made
US$ 157 million six-month (April – September 2022) net funding requirements
Emergency Response
Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis
WFP provided life-saving food assistance to 940,420 people in northern Mozambique in March 2022. The distribution of full rations – equivalent to 78 percent of the daily kcals – was resumed in January 2022, after 6 months of half ration distributions due to limited resources. WFP plans to assist 928,345 with life-saving food assistance in northern Mozambique in the coming month.
Due to funding constraints and growing needs, WFP will again be forced to reduce distributions to half rations starting from April 2022, as done in the second half of 2021, and until further funding is confirmed.
To ensure that WFP reaches the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise to prioritize the provision of assistance according to vulnerability instead of displacement status in the context of limited resources. WFP wants to make sure that the food assistance is reaching those who need it the most while mitigating protection issues and enhancing the transparency of humanitarian assistance.
To build livelihoods in Cabo Delgado, WFP is supporting 44,000 people with agricultural kits for the main planting season in 5 districts.
WFP requires USD 17.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operations. If additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a complete pipeline break is expected in June 2022.
Tropical Cyclone Gombe
- Severe tropical cyclone Gombe made landfall in central Nampula on 11 March. A total number of 736,015 people have been affected as of 27 March in Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete provinces, with overall 63 confirmed deaths and 22,256 displaced people. WFP supports the Government’s needs by providing 30-day return ration kits to 2,775 displaced households in Nampula. In Zambezia, WFP assisted 1,752 households in temporary transit centres and an additional 400 households through the 30-day return ration kits. Moreover, between May-July 2022, the recovery phase will cover around 43,000 people who will receive a 3-month recovery food assistance complemented with seeds vouchers to revive their livelihoods in Nampula, Zambezia and Tete.
Social Protection
- WFP continues to support national institutions (in particular the National Institute of Social Action – INAS, and the National Institute of Disaster Risk Management and Reduction – INGD) for using social protection programmes to respond to natural shocks and seasonal food insecurity, hence supporting long-term resilience building.
School Feeding
In Nampula and Tete provinces, 77,000 children received school meals cooked with locally sourced fresh products.
In the north of the country, 68,000 children received dry take-home rations to support school children from internally displaced and host communities, particularly in Meconta, Pemba, Montepuez and Ancuabe districts.
WFP and MINEDH (Ministério da Educação e Desenvolvimento Humano) organized a workshop to capitalize on the lessons learnt from the Emergency School Feeding programme funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) that opened the doors for integrating school feeding as a response mechanism to emergencies under the National School Feeding Programme.