WFP Mozambique Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

1,367,073 people assisted in March 2022

7,168 mt of food assistance dispatched

USD 5.7 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 157 million six-month (April – September 2022) net funding requirements

Emergency Response

Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis

WFP provided life-saving food assistance to 940,420 people in northern Mozambique in March 2022. The distribution of full rations – equivalent to 78 percent of the daily kcals – was resumed in January 2022, after 6 months of half ration distributions due to limited resources. WFP plans to assist 928,345 with life-saving food assistance in northern Mozambique in the coming month.

Due to funding constraints and growing needs, WFP will again be forced to reduce distributions to half rations starting from April 2022, as done in the second half of 2021, and until further funding is confirmed.

To ensure that WFP reaches the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise to prioritize the provision of assistance according to vulnerability instead of displacement status in the context of limited resources. WFP wants to make sure that the food assistance is reaching those who need it the most while mitigating protection issues and enhancing the transparency of humanitarian assistance.

To build livelihoods in Cabo Delgado, WFP is supporting 44,000 people with agricultural kits for the main planting season in 5 districts.