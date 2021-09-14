WFP Mozambique Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

1,030,414 people assisted in June 2021

5,044 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.4 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 140.1 m six months (July 2021 – December 2021) net funding requirements, representing 90% of total

Operational Updates

• In June 2021, WFP assisted over 700,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Mozambique (around 695,000 in Cabo Delgado, and over 5,000 in Nampula).

• Due to a lack of funds, WFP will be forced to stop its food assistance to IDPs in northern Mozambique in August 2021.

• As part of the response to Cyclone Eloise, WFP assisted 21,320 in Sofala province.

• WFP needs USD 121 million to be able to assist 750,000 IDPs and vulnerable members of the host community in northern Mozambique until December 2021 (USD 13.9 million monthly).

Social Protection

• WFP and UNICEF are working with the government to support the implementation of the national Social Protection response to COVID-19 (cash transfers to urban populations). In Tete province, around 14,000 households were registered for assistance. In June, all beneficiaries received their first payment (MZN 4,500, around USD 70). It is expected the second and final transfer will be done in July 2021.

• Under the Cyclone Idai Social Protection recovery strategy, WFP will be responsible for assisting on behalf of the government over 12,000 households affected by the cyclone in the Province of Sofala. Each family will receive MZN 2,500 (around USD 39) for six months.

School Feeding

• In June 2021, WFP continued supporting school feeding programmes across the country.

• In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Human Development (MINEDH), WFP assisted 125,945 primary school children under the National School Feeding Project (PRONAE).

• Thanks to donations from Canada and from a partnership with the private sector, WFP has provided school meals to an additional 67,000 students in Tete and Nampula provinces.

• WFP is also assisting an additional 91,000 students in Cabo Delgado, Manica, Sofala and Zambezia provinces under the emergency school feeding programme funded by the World Bank (Global Partnership for Education) in partnership with UNICEF.