WFP Mozambique Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

532,466 people assisted in June 2022

2,231 MT of food assistance dispatched

USD 105,000 cash-based transfers made

USD 141 million six-month (August 2022 – January 2023) net funding requirements

Emergency Response

Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis

• In July 2022, WFP provided life-saving food assistance to 335,640 people in northern Mozambique. Due to funding constraints and growing needs, WFP was forced to reduce distributions to half rations from April - September 2022.

• WFP plans to assist 944,480 people with life-saving food assistance in northern Mozambique in the August/September cycle.

• To ensure the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique are reached despite limited resources, WFP is conducting a vulnerabilitybased targeting exercise to prioritize assistance according to vulnerability instead of displacement status. WFP wants to make sure that food assistance is reaching those who need it most while mitigating protection issues and enhancing the transparency of humanitarian assistance.

• To build livelihoods in Cabo Delgado, WFP is supporting 45,000 people with agricultural kits for the 2021/2022 main planting season in 5 districts.

• WFP requires USD 17.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operations. If additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a complete disruption of operations is expected in January 2023.

Tropical Cyclone Gombe

• Severe tropical cyclone Gombe made landfall in March 2022 affecting more than 700,00 people in Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete provinces.

Following WFP’s initial support to the Government in providing 24,480 people with in-kind/cash assistance and 18,415 people with 30-day return ration kits, WFP is currently in the recovery phase (May September). Providing affected populations with 3-month recovery food assistance complemented with seed vouchers to revive their livelihoods in Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete. Expected coverage is around 66,000 people with three-month recovery food assistance and 29,000 people with seed vouchers.

Social Protection

• In Tete and Zambezia, WFP is supporting the National Institute of Social Action – INAS – to implement electronic cash transfers for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Tete, 16,000 families (80,000 individuals) already received their entitlements via M-PESA transfers, while in Zambezia 77,000 families (385,000 individuals) shall receive emergency cash support in 2022. WFP is currently planning to expand the social protection COVID-19 response to 40,000 households in Niassa province.

• WFP continues to support national institutions (in particular INAS, and INGD - the National Institute for Disaster Risk Reduction) for using social protection programmes to respond to natural shocks and seasonal food insecurity. This is being done through strengthening INAS’ capacity to engage in early warning systems being developed by INGD, for example, for drought response.