WFP Mozambique Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

2,022.55 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.634 million in cash-based transfers

US$ 105 million net funding requirements for the lean season (August 2019 – March 2020)

145,000 people assisted in July 2019 through general food distributions

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP provided food assistance to around 100,000 people in Cyclone Kenneth affected provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula. This included assistance delivered to remote areas in Cabo Delgado, accessing locations still cut off following cyclone Kenneth. Since the beginning of the Cyclone Idai emergency response (14 March) WFP, in collaboration with the local authorities and humanitarian partners, has assisted 1.79 million people in the four disasteraffected provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Tete, through in-kind food distributions and commodity vouchers. Since the beginning of the Cyclone Kenneth response (25 April) WFP assisted 475,884 people in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces through in-kind food assistance.

• As of 31 July, the relief phase of the cyclone response was finalized, and WFP is transitioning to the recovery and resilience phase during which cyclone affected populations will be supported until the next harvest, expected in March-April 2020.

• WFP has designed a three-phase post-cyclone recovery and resilience strategy aiming at supporting the recovery, reconstruction and resilience-strengthening efforts among the affected communities. The first phase of implementation is a 3-month PostEmergency Recovery programme starting in August.

• According to the IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) results issued on 25 July 2019, it is estimated that 1.6 million people currently face difficulties in accessing food to meet acceptable food needs (April – September 2019). Of the 39 districts analyzed using IPC, it is estimated that from October 2019, at least 12 districts require a combination of urgent interventions such as food assistance, agricultural inputs, infrastructure reconstruction and livelihoods. It is projected that the food insecurity and acute malnutrition situation will prevail until the end of February 2020, when the next harvest is expected. Humanitarian assistance already provided in the most affected areas has prevented a more severe deterioration. In addition, according to IPC findings, approximately 67,500 children under five years of age need treatment for acute malnutrition.

• UN Secretary General António Guterres visited Mozambique on 11 and 12 July to observe Mozambique's reconstruction process in the aftermath of Cyclones Idai and Kenneth. On 11 July, UN SG Guterres met the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi in Maputo and received briefings from heads of UN agencies before visiting affected areas on the following day. On 12 July, the UN SG visited the Mandruzi resettlement camp in Dondo, Sofala Province, met with the Humanitarian Country Team in Beira and held a meeting with humanitarian staff.