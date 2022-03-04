WFP Mozambique Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

865,105 people assisted in January 2022

4,750 mt of food assistance dispatched

USD 4.6 million cash-based transfers made

USD 136.8 million six months (February – July 2022) net funding requirements

Emergency Response

Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis

WFP was able to provide life-saving food assistance to 818,000 people in northern Mozambique in January 2022. The distribution of full rations – equivalent to 78 percent of the daily kcals – was resumed in January 2022, after 6 months of half ration distributions due to limited resources. WFP plans to assists 958,000 people in the next few months.

To ensure that WFP is reaching the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise covering displaced and host communities.

As part of the livelihoods programmes in Cabo Delgado, WFP supported 37,000 people with agricultural kits for the main planting season in 5 districts of Cabo Delgado.

In January 2022, the WFP-led United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported over 306 passengers from 39 different organizations and transported 3.8 tons of light humanitarian relief items.