Mozambique
WFP Mozambique Country Brief, January 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
865,105 people assisted in January 2022
4,750 mt of food assistance dispatched
USD 4.6 million cash-based transfers made
USD 136.8 million six months (February – July 2022) net funding requirements
Emergency Response
Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis
WFP was able to provide life-saving food assistance to 818,000 people in northern Mozambique in January 2022. The distribution of full rations – equivalent to 78 percent of the daily kcals – was resumed in January 2022, after 6 months of half ration distributions due to limited resources. WFP plans to assists 958,000 people in the next few months.
To ensure that WFP is reaching the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise covering displaced and host communities.
As part of the livelihoods programmes in Cabo Delgado, WFP supported 37,000 people with agricultural kits for the main planting season in 5 districts of Cabo Delgado.
In January 2022, the WFP-led United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported over 306 passengers from 39 different organizations and transported 3.8 tons of light humanitarian relief items.
WFP requires USD 17.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operations. If additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a pipeline break is expected in April 2022.
Tropical Storm Ana
- On 23 January, Tropical Storm Ana hit Mozambique affecting over 180,000 people in the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula, Tete, Manica, and Sofala. Following the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction’s (INGD) leadership, WFP has actively participated in the rapid multisectoral assessments following the heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Ana, mostly in the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula and Tete.