WFP Mozambique Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

531,847 people assisted in January 2021

5,721.9 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.03 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 81.5 m six months (February 2021 – July 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Cyclone Eloise made landfall in Sofala province on 23 January, affecting over 441,000 people and displacing more than 43,000. In the aftermath of the cyclone, WFP supported 35,000 people evacuated and displaced in temporary accommodation centres in Sofala province. WFP is currently designing a programme to support those who will face long-term consequences of cyclone Eloise.

• According to the Government, 565,000 people are known to be displaced in Cabo Delgado out of which some have moved towards Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia provinces. In January 2021, WFP provided food assistance to 270,725 IDPs in the province of Cabo Delgado and Nampula. The January cycle of food distributions will continue into February due to operational challenges.

Social Protection

• In cooperation with the Government and UNICEF, WFP is working on the implementation of the COVID-19 response using national social protection programmes, reaching over 17,000 households in both Tete Zambezia Provinces. WFP will implement this programme with the support of USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) and Germany.

• WFP, in coordination with National Institute of Social Action (INAS), is supporting the implementation of social protection programmes on behalf of the Government to assist 12,000 households impacted by Cyclone Idai and floods in Sofala province.

School Feeding

• WFP is supporting the Ministry of Education (MINEDH) in the preparation of schools for the new school year on 20 March 2021, when all grades will restart classes in schools. WFP expects to reach 289 schools on-site.

• As part of the agreement with UNICEF as Grant Manager of Global Partnership for Education, WFP, in coordination with the Ministry of Education (MINEDH), is supporting 168 schools in 4 provinces to implement the school feeding programme during the 2021 school year.

Nutrition

• HIV/TB Roadside Wellness Project: In January, 412 people accessed the HIV/TB Roadside Wellness Project in the Beira transport corridor in Inchope district (Manica province). The project consists of a mobile health clinic, called ‘the Bluebox’, which provides HIV/TB and COVID-19 services for adolescent girls and young women, female sex workers and male truck drivers. A live dashboard on the project can be accessed here.

• Gender Transformative and Nutrition Sensitive (GTNS) project:

In January, beneficiary households started their Gender Dialogue Club sessions. The topics covered thus far include participants’ attitudes towards men and women, how society shapes our ideas of roles between men and women, and reflecting on how society’s expectations of gender roles and their relationships can be negative or positive. Within the GTNS project’s social and behaviour change communication (SBCC) component, Gender Dialogue Clubs, led by community health workers, aim to tackle issues on gender equity and women empowerment.

• MAM Treatment – PRN Programme: WFP supports the Government in the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in 38 districts and 321 health facilities in six of Mozambique’s 11 provinces through the national Nutrition Rehabilitation Programme (PRN). In January, 6,338 children under 5 received Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF), and 6,970 pregnant and lactating women received Super Cereal for MAM treatment. Click here for live updates.

• Nutrition-sensitive programming: In January, the mini-baseline for psychosocial indicators related to topics covered in the NutriSIM nutrition-sensitive CBT campaign (Family feeding and dynamics,

Sanitation and Hygiene, Infant and Young Child Feeding and Maternal Nutrition and Health) started. Due to the rains in Buzi, data collection was interrupted; however, it has re-convened again.

• In close collaboration with UNICEF, WFP is defining the strategy for implementing a nutrition-sensitive COVID-19 response in the provinces of Zambezia and Quelimane, thanks to the generous funding from Germany (BMZ/KfW). The strategy will focus on how to reach beneficiaries with nutrition education and how to best prevent the spread of COVID.

Climate Adaptation and Resilience

• Under the Integrated Climate Risk Management Project (ICRMP),

WFP continuously supported the comprehensive packages including conservation agriculture, climate services, microinsurance product and village savings and loans in both Gaza and Tete provinces.

• In coordination with the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), WFP monitored the rainfall and cyclones, and broadcasted key messages on seasonal weather forecasts and meteorological recommendation through community radio and extension services including the Cyclone Eloise that stuck in January.

Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS)

• In January, under the post-harvest loss component of the GTNS programme, WFP used demonstration methodology to train 11 technicians from pathfinder (5), SDSMAS (4), and SDAE (2) on vegetables and fruit processing and conservation in Chemba district. In the same context, 543 additional GTNS beneficiaries were reached through the distribution of 181 shared solar dryers.

Aiming to improve the availability of nutritious food throughout the year, trained technicians will strengthen the capacity of the GTNS beneficiaries on using the solar dryers for the processing and conservation of vegetables and fruits.

• As part of Virtual Farmers Market (VFM), 152 smallholder farmers were assessed and selected to act as lead farmers. For implementation modalities, the capacity of the lead farmers will be strengthened to enable collective sale (procurement) of agricultural produce (inputs) and will become a model for other farmers.

Cross-Cutting: Gender, Protection and PSEA

• In the context of cyclone Eloise, WFP collaborated closely with INGD, the protection cluster and PSEA network, to raise awareness on the rights of the affected population and reporting mechanisms for PSEA and other concerns related to the assistance.

• In coordination with CENOE, Linha Verde 1458 also sent out early warning SMS messages to hotline users in the affected areas as well as sent out a communication on PSEA to all hotline users nationwide in coordination with OCHA, reaching over 73,000 people

• In Cabo Delgado, WFP completed the training of cooperating partner staff, programme staff and enumerators, and Government emergency coordination focal points for the implementation of a cyclical verification of beneficiary lists with the objective of improving transparency in the management of beneficiary lists, and addressing complaints received by the affected population on distribution days and through complaints and feedback mechanisms (CFM), including Linha Verde 1458.