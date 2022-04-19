WFP Mozambique Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

1,262,156 people assisted in February 2022

7,076 mt of food assistance dispatched

USD 7.4 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 142.4 million six-month (March – August 2022) net funding requirements

Emergency Response

Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis

• WFP provided life-saving food assistance to 852,565 people in northern Mozambique in February 2022. The distribution of full rations – equivalent to 78 percent of the daily kcals – was resumed in January 2022, after 6 months of half ration distributions due to limited resources. WFP plans to assist 950,000 people in the coming months.

• Due to funding constraints and growing needs, WFP will be forced to reduce distributions to half rations starting from April 2022, as done in the second half of 2021, and until further funding is confirmed.

• To ensure that WFP reaches the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise covering displaced people and host communities.

• To build livelihoods in Cabo Delgado, WFP is supporting 44,000 people with agricultural kits for the main planting season in 5 districts.

• WFP requires USD 17.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operations. If additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a complete pipeline break is expected in June 2022.

Tropical Storm Ana

• On 23 January, Tropical Storm Ana hit Mozambique affecting over 180,000 people in the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula, Tete, Manica, and Sofala. Under the leadership of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), WFP has actively participated in the rapid multisectoral assessments following the heavy rains brought by tropical storm Ana, mostly in the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula and Tete.

Social Protection

• WFP and UNICEF are working with the Government to support the implementation of the national social protection response to COVID19. WFP will support 100,000 families living in urban and peri-urban areas by distributing MZN 9,000 (around USD 170).

• All 9,000 households in Milange district (Zambezia) have been fully paid with two instalments, while in Quelimane city, WFP has already paid around 12,000 households their first instalment.

• WFP continues to support national institutions for using social protection programmes to respond to natural shocks and seasonal food insecurity, hence supporting long-term resilience building, especially working with the National Institute of Social Action (INAS), the National Institute of Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), and provincial authorities.

School Feeding

• With the reopening of schools at the end of January, WFP has resumed the school feeding programme across the country.

• In February, in Nampula and Tete provinces, almost 80,000 children started receiving school meals cooked with locally-sourced fresh products.

• In the north of the country, distributions of dry take-home rations to support school children from internally displaced and host communities restarted, particularly in Meconta, Pemba, Montepuez and Ancuabe districts, assisting around 50,000 beneficiaries.