WFP Mozambique Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

997,644 people assisted in December 2021

3,679 mt of food assistance dispatched USD 2.09 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 143.8 m six months (January – June 2022) net funding requirements, representing 66% of total

Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis

• WFP was able to provide life-saving food assistance to 920,000 people in northern Mozambique in December 2021. Due to limited resources,

WFP provide half monthly rations equivalent to 39 percent of the daily kcals since July 2021. The distribution of full rations will be resumed in January 2021, during the peak of the lean season.

• To ensure that WFP is reaching the most vulnerable people in northern Mozambique, WFP is conducting a vulnerability-based targeting exercise covering displaced and host communities.

• Investing in early recovery and resilience projects is key for the longterm peace and stability of Cabo Delgado. Thus, WFP has livelihoods projects in six districts of Cabo Delgado which will benefit around 9,000 households (45,000 people), covering both IDPs (80%) and host communities (20%). In December, WFP finished the distribution of agricultural inputs for the main agricultural season.

• In December 2021, the WFP-led United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported over 557 passengers from at least 38 different organizations and transported 4.3 tons of light humanitarian relief items.

• WFP requires USD 17.3 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operations. If additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a pipeline break is expected in April 2022.