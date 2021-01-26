WFP Mozambique Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

730,811 people assisted in December 2020

1,768 mt of food assistance distributed US$ 4.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 127.9 m six months (January 2021 – June 2021) net funding requirements, representing 31.5% of total

Operational Updates

• Recent weeks have been marked by a continued increase in the sophistication and geographical reach of Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) attacks in Cabo Delgado province leading to an increase in population displacements and humanitarian needs.

• According to the Government, 565,000 people are known to be displaced in Cabo Delgado out of which some have moved towards Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia provinces.

• In December, WFP assisted 308,410 conflict affected internally displaced people (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

• As part of the lean season response which will last until March 2021, WFP assisted 406,870 people in 7 different provinces with in-kind food assistance and cash-based transfers.