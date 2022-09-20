WFP Mozambique Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers
828,888 people assisted in August 2022
5,095 MT of food assistance distributed
1.59 million USD cash-based transfers made
USD 68 million six-month (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements
Emergency Response
Northern Mozambique Displacement Crisis
In August 2022, WFP continued to provide life-saving food assistance to the affected populations in northern Mozambique. Due to funding constraints and growing needs, WFP was forced to distribute half rations from April to September 2022.
WFP plans to assist approximately 945,000 people with life-saving food assistance in northern Mozambique in the August/September cycle.
Data collection for the Vulnerability Based Targeting exercise in Cabo Delgado is near completion with approximately 1.5 million people including IDPs, and hosting families surveyed. Moreover, the selection of the most appropriate methodology for targeting and prioritization was completed and WFP has started consultations with the Government, donor community and other key stakeholders for broader consensus on the methodology that will be used to inform the creation of the new lists of beneficiaries that will be rolled out before the end of 2022.
To help rebuild livelihoods in Cabo Delgado, WFP is supporting 45,000 people with agricultural kits for the 2021/2022 main planting season in five districts.
WFP requires USD 16.2 million per month to sustain the northern Mozambique operations. If additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a complete disruption of food assistance is expected in January 2023.
Tropical Cyclone Gombe
- Severe tropical cyclone Gombe made landfall in March 2022 affecting more than 700,000 people in Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete provinces. Following WFP’s initial support to the Government in providing 24,480 people with in-kind/cash assistance and 18,415 people with 30-day return ration kits, WFP is currently in the recovery phase (May - September). Providing affected populations with three-month recovery food assistance complemented with seed vouchers to revive their livelihoods in Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete provinces. Expected coverage is around 66,000 people with three-month recovery food assistance and 29,000 people with seed vouchers.