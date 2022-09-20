WFP Mozambique Country Brief, August 2022

Data collection for the Vulnerability Based Targeting exercise in Cabo Delgado is near completion with approximately 1.5 million people including IDPs, and hosting families surveyed. Moreover, the selection of the most appropriate methodology for targeting and prioritization was completed and WFP has started consultations with the Government, donor community and other key stakeholders for broader consensus on the methodology that will be used to inform the creation of the new lists of beneficiaries that will be rolled out before the end of 2022.